Insider Sale: Director at $ALV Sells 1,555 Shares

Jan Carlson, a director at $ALV, sold 1,555 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $168,437. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,493 shares of this class of $ALV stock.

$ALV Insider Trading Activity

$ALV insiders have traded $ALV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKAEL BRATT (President and CEO) sold 5,760 shares for an estimated $569,691

FREDRIK WESTIN (EVP Finance and CFO) sold 1,803 shares for an estimated $178,839

JAN CARLSON sold 1,555 shares for an estimated $168,437

MAGNUS JARLEGREN (President, Autoliv Europe) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $127,394

CHRISTIAN SWAHN (EVP, Supply Chain Management) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $117,751

ANTHONY J NELLIS (EVP Legal and General Counsel) sold 645 shares for an estimated $65,370

PER JONAS JADEMYR (EVP Quality and Proj. Mgmt) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

MIKAEL HAGSTROM (VP, Corporate Control) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

$ALV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $ALV stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

