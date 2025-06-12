Stocks
ALV

Insider Sale: Director at $ALV Sells 1,555 Shares

June 12, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Jan Carlson, a director at $ALV, sold 1,555 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $168,437. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,493 shares of this class of $ALV stock.

$ALV Insider Trading Activity

$ALV insiders have traded $ALV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MIKAEL BRATT (President and CEO) sold 5,760 shares for an estimated $569,691
  • FREDRIK WESTIN (EVP Finance and CFO) sold 1,803 shares for an estimated $178,839
  • JAN CARLSON sold 1,555 shares for an estimated $168,437
  • MAGNUS JARLEGREN (President, Autoliv Europe) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $127,394
  • CHRISTIAN SWAHN (EVP, Supply Chain Management) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $117,751
  • ANTHONY J NELLIS (EVP Legal and General Counsel) sold 645 shares for an estimated $65,370
  • PER JONAS JADEMYR (EVP Quality and Proj. Mgmt) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637
  • MIKAEL HAGSTROM (VP, Corporate Control) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $ALV stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALV forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ALV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.