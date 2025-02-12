Insider Sale: Director at $AJG Sells 325 Shares

DAVID S JOHNSON, a director at $AJG, sold 325 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $104,670. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,783 shares of this class of $AJG stock.

$AJG Insider Trading Activity

$AJG insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT R HUDSON (Vice President) sold 23,042 shares for an estimated $7,064,483

DOUGLAS K HOWELL (VP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $3,985,639 .

. RICHARD C CARY (Controller, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,229,881 .

. MICHAEL ROBERT PESCH (President) sold 7,100 shares for an estimated $2,103,020

CHRISTOPHER E MEAD (VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,681,169 .

. SHERRY S BARRAT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,378 shares for an estimated $1,019,529 .

. PATRICK MURPHY GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 1,115 shares for an estimated $316,814

DAVID S JOHNSON sold 325 shares for an estimated $104,670

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AJG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 619 institutional investors add shares of $AJG stock to their portfolio, and 474 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.