Insider Sale: Director at $AJG Sells 2,500 Shares

SHERRY S BARRAT, a director at $AJG, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $760,830. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,532 shares of this class of $AJG stock.
$AJG Insider Trading Activity
$AJG insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS JOSEPH GALLAGHER (President) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,244,400
- DOUGLAS K HOWELL (VP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $3,985,639.
- MICHAEL ROBERT PESCH (President) sold 7,100 shares for an estimated $2,103,020
- SHERRY S BARRAT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,378 shares for an estimated $1,019,529.
- CHRISTOPHER E MEAD (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $803,600
- PATRICK MURPHY GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 1,115 shares for an estimated $316,814
$AJG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 581 institutional investors add shares of $AJG stock to their portfolio, and 495 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,117,441 shares (+126.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,185,627
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 751,982 shares (-31.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,450,090
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 732,683 shares (-80.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $206,155,015
- FMR LLC added 580,134 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $163,232,303
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 483,858 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $136,143,125
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 479,349 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $134,874,428
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 431,204 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $121,327,869
