Insider Sale: Director at $AIR Sells 7,000 Shares

JENNIFER L VOGEL, a director at $AIR, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $546,509. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,970 shares of this class of $AIR stock.

$AIR Insider Trading Activity

$AIR insiders have traded $AIR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER L VOGEL sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $546,509

$AIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $AIR stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

$AIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Leshock from Keybanc set a target price of $86.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $85.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $81.0 on 07/11/2025

