Insider Sale: Director at $AIR Sells 7,000 Shares

JENNIFER L VOGEL, a director at $AIR, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $546,509. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,970 shares of this class of $AIR stock.
$AIR Insider Trading Activity
$AIR insiders have traded $AIR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER L VOGEL sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $546,509
$AIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $AIR stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 292,241 shares (+50.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,362,573
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 247,631 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,864,859
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 220,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,317,800
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 218,495 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,233,535
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 201,217 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,266,139
- STATE STREET CORP removed 180,385 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,099,756
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 165,959 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,292,044
$AIR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
$AIR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Leshock from Keybanc set a target price of $86.0 on 07/17/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $85.0 on 07/17/2025
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $81.0 on 07/11/2025
