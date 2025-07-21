Insider Sale: Director at $AIP Sells 1,136 Shares

SAIYED ATIQ RAZA, a director at $AIP, sold 1,136 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $11,360. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 682,662 shares of this class of $AIP stock.

$AIP Insider Trading Activity

$AIP insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 113,160 shares for an estimated $1,065,305 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 75,543 shares for an estimated $660,721 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,945 shares for an estimated $209,852 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,778 shares for an estimated $173,331 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 14,176 shares for an estimated $113,927 .

. PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 14,339 shares for an estimated $112,370.

$AIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $AIP stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AIP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

$AIP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Garrigan from Rosenblatt set a target price of $14.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Gus Richard from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 02/19/2025

