Insider Sale: Director at $AI Sells 10,000 Shares

John E. Hyten, a director at $AI, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $237,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 63,942 shares of this class of $AI stock.

$AI Insider Trading Activity

$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 3,842,220 shares for an estimated $99,618,683 .

. RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 66,000 shares for an estimated $1,947,617 .

. JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 42,382 shares for an estimated $1,115,494

MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 34,525 shares for an estimated $991,261 .

. HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,009 shares for an estimated $295,794 .

. JOHN E. HYTEN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $237,500

D BRUCE SEWELL sold 79 shares for an estimated $2,054

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 04/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.