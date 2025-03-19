Insider Sale: Director at $AGYS Sells 750 Shares

JOHN MUTCH, a director at $AGYS, sold 750 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $56,497. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,904 shares of this class of $AGYS stock.

$AGYS Insider Trading Activity

$AGYS insiders have traded $AGYS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

2012 DESCENDANTS TRUST, DAVID N. SMITH, TRUSTEE KAUFMAN has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 112,692 shares for an estimated $13,891,525 .

. MELVIN L KEATING has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,600 shares for an estimated $1,252,685 .

. JOHN MUTCH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $333,287 .

. WILLIAM DAVID III WOOD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,458 shares for an estimated $309,904 .

. CHRIS J ROBERTSON (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 993 shares for an estimated $124,320 .

. KYLE C BADGER (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold 471 shares for an estimated $47,505

$AGYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $AGYS stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AGYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGYS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Northland Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

$AGYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGYS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AGYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $100.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $120.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Matthew VanVliet from BTIG set a target price of $124.0 on 10/29/2024

