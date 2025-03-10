Insider Sale: Director at $AGYS Sells 2,000 Shares

JOHN MUTCH, a director at $AGYS, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $155,740. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,654 shares of this class of $AGYS stock.
$AGYS Insider Trading Activity
$AGYS insiders have traded $AGYS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- 2012 DESCENDANTS TRUST, DAVID N. SMITH, TRUSTEE KAUFMAN has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 112,692 shares for an estimated $13,891,525.
- MELVIN L KEATING has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,600 shares for an estimated $1,252,685.
- RAMESH SRINIVASAN (President & CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,020,300
- WILLIAM DAVID III WOOD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,458 shares for an estimated $309,904.
- JOHN MUTCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,789.
- CHRIS J ROBERTSON (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 993 shares for an estimated $124,320.
- KYLE C BADGER (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold 471 shares for an estimated $47,505
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AGYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $AGYS stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 585,886 shares (+412.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,167,045
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 564,838 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,550,396
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 511,900 shares (+521.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,422,349
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 350,441 shares (+729.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,156,584
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 310,573 shares (+268.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,905,569
- FMR LLC added 294,831 shares (+58.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,832,191
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 283,854 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,386,410
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.