Insider Sale: Director at $AGYS Sells 2,000 Shares

JOHN MUTCH, a director at $AGYS, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $155,740. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,654 shares of this class of $AGYS stock.

$AGYS Insider Trading Activity

$AGYS insiders have traded $AGYS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

2012 DESCENDANTS TRUST, DAVID N. SMITH, TRUSTEE KAUFMAN has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 112,692 shares for an estimated $13,891,525 .

. MELVIN L KEATING has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,600 shares for an estimated $1,252,685 .

. RAMESH SRINIVASAN (President & CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,020,300

WILLIAM DAVID III WOOD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,458 shares for an estimated $309,904 .

. JOHN MUTCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,789 .

. CHRIS J ROBERTSON (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 993 shares for an estimated $124,320 .

. KYLE C BADGER (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold 471 shares for an estimated $47,505

$AGYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $AGYS stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

