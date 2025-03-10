News & Insights

Stocks
AGYS

Insider Sale: Director at $AGYS Sells 2,000 Shares

March 10, 2025 — 06:17 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

JOHN MUTCH, a director at $AGYS, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $155,740. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,654 shares of this class of $AGYS stock.

$AGYS Insider Trading Activity

$AGYS insiders have traded $AGYS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • 2012 DESCENDANTS TRUST, DAVID N. SMITH, TRUSTEE KAUFMAN has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 112,692 shares for an estimated $13,891,525.
  • MELVIN L KEATING has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,600 shares for an estimated $1,252,685.
  • RAMESH SRINIVASAN (President & CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,020,300
  • WILLIAM DAVID III WOOD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,458 shares for an estimated $309,904.
  • JOHN MUTCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,789.
  • CHRIS J ROBERTSON (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 993 shares for an estimated $124,320.
  • KYLE C BADGER (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold 471 shares for an estimated $47,505

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AGYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $AGYS stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AGYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.