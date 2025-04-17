Insider Sale: Director at $AGX Sells 5,000 Shares

Peter W Getsinger, a director at $AGX, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 04-16-2025 for an estimated $725,150. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 30.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,496 shares of this class of $AGX stock.

$AGX Insider Trading Activity

$AGX insiders have traded $AGX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAINER H BOSSELMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,464 shares for an estimated $2,798,949 .

. PETER W GETSINGER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,477 shares for an estimated $2,414,610 .

. DAVID HIBBERT WATSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,460,500

WILLIAM F JR GRIFFIN sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,020,675

RICHARD H DEILY (Compliance Officer, Former CFO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

$AGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $AGX stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

