Insider Sale: Director at $AGX Sells 13,728 Shares

RAINER H BOSSELMANN, a director at $AGX, sold 13,728 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $3,041,850. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 196,723 shares of this class of $AGX stock.

$AGX Insider Trading Activity

$AGX insiders have traded $AGX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES W QUINN sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $8,316,799

DAVID HIBBERT WATSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $5,790,165 .

. RAINER H BOSSELMANN sold 13,728 shares for an estimated $3,041,850

PETER W GETSINGER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,477 shares for an estimated $2,414,610 .

. WILLIAM F. LEIMKUHLER sold 8,345 shares for an estimated $1,830,141

JOHN RONALD JR. JEFFREY sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,197,845

RICHARD H DEILY (Compliance Officer, Former CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,565 shares for an estimated $538,380 .

. CHARLES EDWIN IV COLLINS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GEMMA) sold 1,265 shares for an estimated $305,231

$AGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $AGX stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

