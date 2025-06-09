Insider Sale: Director at $AGM Sells 728 Shares

Eric T McKissack, a director at $AGM, sold 728 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $140,046. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,357 shares of this class of $AGM stock.

$AGM Insider Trading Activity

$AGM insiders have traded $AGM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD T NORDHOLM (President and CEO) sold 7,364 shares for an estimated $1,472,800

STEPHEN P MULLERY (EVP - General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,075 shares for an estimated $1,096,200 .

. MITCHELL A JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $718,238 .

. APARNA RAMESH (EVP - Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $201,863

ROBERT G SEXTON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $195,616

ERIC T MCKISSACK sold 728 shares for an estimated $140,046

SARA LOUISE FAIVRE-DAVIS sold 350 shares for an estimated $67,291

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $AGM stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.