Insider Sale: Director at $AGM Sells 1,169 Shares

MITCHELL A JOHNSON, a director at $AGM, sold 1,169 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $239,095. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,975 shares of this class of $AGM stock.

$AGM Insider Trading Activity

$AGM insiders have traded $AGM stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN P MULLERY (EVP - General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,182 shares for an estimated $2,102,783 .

. MITCHELL A JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,344,159 .

. BRADFORD T NORDHOLM (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,073 shares for an estimated $1,082,412 .

. SARA LOUISE FAIVRE-DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,555 shares for an estimated $698,320 .

. APARNA RAMESH (EVP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $211,813 .

. CHESTER J CULVER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $168,287 .

. BRIAN M BRINCH (SVP - Enterprise Risk Officer) sold 593 shares for an estimated $124,530

ZACHARY CARPENTER (EVP - Chief Business Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $103,677

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $AGM stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.