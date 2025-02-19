Insider Sale: Director at $AFRM Sells 5,000 Shares

Christa S Quarles, a director at $AFRM, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $400,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 137,325 shares of this class of $AFRM stock.

$AFRM Insider Trading Activity

$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIBOR MICHALEK (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $40,217,662 .

. MICHAEL LINFORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $27,595,706 .

. KATHERINE ADKINS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 335,000 shares for an estimated $17,085,668 .

. ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 244,768 shares for an estimated $15,385,974 .

. KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 48,258 shares for an estimated $3,079,081 .

. CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,993 shares for an estimated $1,157,044 .

. NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $286,235.

$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

