Insider Sale: Director at $AFL Sells 1,000 Shares

JOSEPH L MOSKOWITZ, a director at $AFL, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $107,630. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,393 shares of this class of $AFL stock.

$AFL Insider Trading Activity

$AFL insiders have traded $AFL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUDREY B TILLMAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,744 shares for an estimated $2,558,531 .

. MASATOSHI KOIDE (Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ) sold 21,903 shares for an estimated $2,357,419

JOSEPH L MOSKOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $172,628.

$AFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 592 institutional investors add shares of $AFL stock to their portfolio, and 751 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AFL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AFL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

