Insider Sale: Director at $AFL Sells 1,000 Shares

JOSEPH L MOSKOWITZ, a director at $AFL, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $107,630. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,393 shares of this class of $AFL stock.
$AFL Insider Trading Activity
$AFL insiders have traded $AFL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AUDREY B TILLMAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,744 shares for an estimated $2,558,531.
- MASATOSHI KOIDE (Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ) sold 21,903 shares for an estimated $2,357,419
- JOSEPH L MOSKOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $172,628.
$AFL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 592 institutional investors add shares of $AFL stock to their portfolio, and 751 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,357,753 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,445,970
- AMUNDI added 1,232,683 shares (+81.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,508,729
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,152,327 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,196,704
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,027,141 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,247,465
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 923,526 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,529,529
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 814,909 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,294,186
- MAJ INVEST HOLDING A/S removed 796,656 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,406,096
$AFL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AFL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
