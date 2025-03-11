News & Insights

Stocks
AFL

Insider Sale: Director at $AFL Sells 1,000 Shares

March 11, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

JOSEPH L MOSKOWITZ, a director at $AFL, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $107,630. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,393 shares of this class of $AFL stock.

$AFL Insider Trading Activity

$AFL insiders have traded $AFL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AUDREY B TILLMAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,744 shares for an estimated $2,558,531.
  • MASATOSHI KOIDE (Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ) sold 21,903 shares for an estimated $2,357,419
  • JOSEPH L MOSKOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $172,628.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 592 institutional investors add shares of $AFL stock to their portfolio, and 751 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,357,753 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,445,970
  • AMUNDI added 1,232,683 shares (+81.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,508,729
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,152,327 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,196,704
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,027,141 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,247,465
  • BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 923,526 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,529,529
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 814,909 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,294,186
  • MAJ INVEST HOLDING A/S removed 796,656 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,406,096

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AFL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AFL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.