Insider Sale: Director at $AEIS Sells 240 Shares

Anne DelSanto, a director at $AEIS, sold 240 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $29,853. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,574 shares of this class of $AEIS stock.

$AEIS Insider Trading Activity

$AEIS insiders have traded $AEIS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDUARDO BERNAL ACEBEDO (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,309 shares for an estimated $2,155,137 .

. LANESHA MINNIX sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $206,992

PAUL R OLDHAM (EVP, CFO) sold 1,061 shares for an estimated $132,625

ANNE DELSANTO sold 240 shares for an estimated $29,853

$AEIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $AEIS stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AEIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEIS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/17.

$AEIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEIS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

