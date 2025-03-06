Insider Sale: Director at $ADPT Sells 15,664 Shares

MICHELLE RENEE GRIFFIN, a director at $ADPT, sold 15,664 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $124,372. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,685 shares of this class of $ADPT stock.
$ADPT Insider Trading Activity
$ADPT insiders have traded $ADPT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHAD M ROBINS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 755,555 shares for an estimated $6,396,453.
- MICHELLE RENEE GRIFFIN sold 15,664 shares for an estimated $124,372
- KYLE PISKEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 248 shares for an estimated $1,235
$ADPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $ADPT stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,107,939 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,632,094
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,389,674 shares (+6121.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,326,095
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,177,060 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,051,474
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,870,393 shares (+168.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,213,006
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,274,846 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,642,701
- TEJARA CAPITAL LTD removed 909,061 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,654,392
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. removed 900,747 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,399,978
