Insider Sale: Director at $ADPT Sells 15,664 Shares

MICHELLE RENEE GRIFFIN, a director at $ADPT, sold 15,664 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $124,372. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,685 shares of this class of $ADPT stock.

$ADPT Insider Trading Activity

$ADPT insiders have traded $ADPT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD M ROBINS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 755,555 shares for an estimated $6,396,453 .

. MICHELLE RENEE GRIFFIN sold 15,664 shares for an estimated $124,372

KYLE PISKEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 248 shares for an estimated $1,235

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ADPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $ADPT stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.