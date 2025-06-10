Insider Sale: Director at $ADMA Sells 10,000 Shares

Jerrold B Grossman, a director at $ADMA, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $213,100. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 478,194 shares of this class of $ADMA stock.

$ADMA Insider Trading Activity

$ADMA insiders have traded $ADMA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM S GROSSMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 63,000 shares for an estimated $1,256,430 .

. JERROLD B GROSSMAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $213,100

LAWRENCE P. GUIHEEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $182,635.

$ADMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $ADMA stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

