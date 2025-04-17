Insider Sale: Director at $ADI Sells 159 Shares

RAY STATA, a director at $ADI, sold 159 shares of the company on 04-16-2025 for an estimated $28,147. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 183,196 shares of this class of $ADI stock.

$ADI Insider Trading Activity

$ADI insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $15,098,364 .

. GREGORY M BRYANT (EVP & Pres. Global Bus. Units) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,477,400

VIVEK JAIN (EVP, Global Operations) sold 12,684 shares for an estimated $2,663,640

RAY STATA has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $1,109,327 .

. RICHARD C JR PUCCIO (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $836,760

$ADI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 725 institutional investors add shares of $ADI stock to their portfolio, and 725 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 03/05.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/13.

on 12/13. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$ADI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

$ADI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ADI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $255.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $245.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $220.0 on 11/27/2024

