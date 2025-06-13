Insider Sale: Director at $ACTG Sells 16,000 Shares

Isaac T. Kohlberg, a director at $ACTG, sold 16,000 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $61,440. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 85,446 shares of this class of $ACTG stock.

$ACTG Insider Trading Activity

$ACTG insiders have traded $ACTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ISAAC T. KOHLBERG sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $61,440

JASON W. SONCINI (General Counsel) purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $26,523

MARTIN D. JR. MCNULTY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $19,981

$ACTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $ACTG stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

