Insider Sale: Director at $ACTG Sells 16,000 Shares

Isaac T. Kohlberg, a director at $ACTG, sold 16,000 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $61,440. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 85,446 shares of this class of $ACTG stock.
$ACTG Insider Trading Activity
$ACTG insiders have traded $ACTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ISAAC T. KOHLBERG sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $61,440
- JASON W. SONCINI (General Counsel) purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $26,523
- MARTIN D. JR. MCNULTY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $19,981
$ACTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $ACTG stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 816,501 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,612,803
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 631,814 shares (+639.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,021,804
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 472,566 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,050,936
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 351,902 shares (-63.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,126,086
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 209,756 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $671,219
- PEAPOD LANE CAPITAL LLC added 197,268 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $631,257
- STATE STREET CORP removed 150,900 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $482,880
