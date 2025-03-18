Insider Sale: Director at $ACNT Sells 15,010 Shares

Christopher Gerald Hutter, a director at $ACNT, sold 15,010 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $182,575. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 209,233 shares of this class of $ACNT stock.

$ACNT Insider Trading Activity

$ACNT insiders have traded $ACNT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FUND MANAGEMENT LLC PRIVET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,673,647 shares for an estimated $13,763,400 .

CHRISTOPHER GERALD HUTTER sold 15,010 shares for an estimated $182,575

JOHN BRYAN KITCHEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,770 shares for an estimated $151,312 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RAVI RAMESH SRINIVAS has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $92,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANTHONY X PAN (VP, Sales & Bus. Development) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $18,840

NICOLE M DURHAM (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 824 shares for an estimated $9,797

$ACNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $ACNT stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

