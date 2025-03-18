News & Insights

Stocks
ACMR

Insider Sale: Director at $ACMR Sells 2,456 Shares

March 18, 2025 — 09:45 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Haiping Dun, a director at $ACMR, sold 2,456 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $69,553. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 762,152 shares of this class of $ACMR stock.

$ACMR Insider Trading Activity

$ACMR insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY VENTURE CAPITAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. SHANGHAI has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $24,213,580.
  • XIAO XING has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $24,210,481.
  • DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,891.
  • HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,577 shares for an estimated $1,293,083.
  • MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,516 shares for an estimated $1,104,652.
  • SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $ACMR stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ACMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024
  • Benchmark issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACMR forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ACMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.