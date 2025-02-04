Insider Sale: Director at $ACLX Sells 1,500 Shares

Kavita Patel, a director at $ACLX, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $96,854. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ACLX stock.

$ACLX Insider Trading Activity

$ACLX insiders have traded $ACLX stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAVITA PATEL has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 69,479 shares for an estimated $6,925,198 .

. CHRISTOPHER HEERY (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 78,513 shares for an estimated $5,555,286 .

. MICHELLE GILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 57,728 shares for an estimated $4,750,961 .

. RAMI ELGHANDOUR (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 58,944 shares for an estimated $4,508,837.

$ACLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $ACLX stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

