Insider Sale: Director at $ACIW Sells 4,500 Shares

JANET O ESTEP, a director at $ACIW, sold 4,500 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $200,969. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,631 shares of this class of $ACIW stock.

$ACIW Insider Trading Activity

$ACIW insiders have traded $ACIW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACIW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES E JR PETERS sold 12,940 shares for an estimated $744,929

MARY P HARMAN sold 7,194 shares for an estimated $341,535

THOMAS W III WARSOP (Director, President and CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,847

JANET O ESTEP sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $200,969

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACIW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $ACIW stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ACIW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACIW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACIW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACIW forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.