Insider Sale: Director at $ACEL Sells 29,000 Shares

Gordon Rubenstein, a director at $ACEL, sold 29,000 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $325,968. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 603,117 shares of this class of $ACEL stock.

$ACEL Insider Trading Activity

$ACEL insiders have traded $ACEL stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W. RUTTENBERG has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,706,876 .

. GORDON RUBENSTEIN has made 1 purchase buying 200 shares for an estimated $0 and 4 sales selling 84,083 shares for an estimated $939,111 .

and 4 sales selling 84,083 shares for an estimated . ANDREW H. RUBENSTEIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $775,698 .

. DEREK HARMER (Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $219,500 .

. CHRISTEN KOZLIK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,791 shares for an estimated $43,596

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $ACEL stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ACEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACEL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACEL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACEL forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.