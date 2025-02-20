Insider Sale: Director at $ACEL Sells 12,500 Shares

David W. Ruttenberg, a director at $ACEL, sold 12,500 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $154,402. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 475,526 shares of this class of $ACEL stock.

$ACEL Insider Trading Activity

$ACEL insiders have traded $ACEL stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W. RUTTENBERG has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 220,000 shares for an estimated $2,552,796 .

. ANDREW H. RUBENSTEIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 173,000 shares for an estimated $1,997,001 .

. DEREK HARMER (Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $233,400 .

. MARK T. PHELAN (President, U.S. Gaming) sold 9,577 shares for an estimated $111,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $ACEL stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.