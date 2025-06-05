Insider Sale: Director at $ACAD Sells 14,446 Shares

Laura Brege, a director at $ACAD, sold 14,446 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $314,633. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 48.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,095 shares of this class of $ACAD stock.

$ACAD Insider Trading Activity

$ACAD insiders have traded $ACAD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA BREGE sold 14,446 shares for an estimated $314,633

MARK C. SCHNEYER (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,150 shares for an estimated $210,697 .

. JAMES KIHARA (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,925 shares for an estimated $152,759 .

. ELIZABETH A. GAROFALO sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $89,673

$ACAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $ACAD stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACAD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACAD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

$ACAD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACAD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ACAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $24.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $32.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $20.0 on 01/03/2025

