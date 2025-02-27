Insider Sale: Director at $ABNB Sells 103,089 Shares

Joseph Gebbia, a director at $ABNB, sold 103,089 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $14,588,897. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 518,365 shares of this class of $ABNB stock.

$ABNB Insider Trading Activity

$ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 123 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 123 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,788,082 shares for an estimated $239,197,188 .

. BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 1,107,924 shares for an estimated $156,438,598 .

. NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 361,920 shares for an estimated $54,489,533 .

. ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 83,500 shares for an estimated $11,578,543 .

. ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 42,988 shares for an estimated $5,978,202 .

. DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000

$ABNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 542 institutional investors add shares of $ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 654 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABNB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.