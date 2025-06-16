Insider Sale: Director at $ABM Sells 3,711 Shares

Thomas M Gartland, a director at $ABM, sold 3,711 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $168,906. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,958 shares of this class of $ABM stock.

$ABM Insider Trading Activity

$ABM insiders have traded $ABM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT B SALMIRS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,614,643 .

. SEAN MICHAEL MAHONEY (EVP, President-Sales & Mktng) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $756,964 .

. RENE JACOBSEN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $528,369 .

. DEAN A CHIN (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,136

THOMAS M GARTLAND sold 3,711 shares for an estimated $168,906

$ABM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $ABM stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

