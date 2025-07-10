Insider Sale: Director at $ABEO Sells 13,093 Shares

Christine Berni Silverstein, a director at $ABEO, sold 13,093 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $76,668. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 120,479 shares of this class of $ABEO stock.

$ABEO Insider Trading Activity

$ABEO insiders have traded $ABEO stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VISHWAS SESHADRI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 145,096 shares for an estimated $868,572 .

. JOSEPH WALTER VAZZANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,206 shares for an estimated $269,093 .

. MARK ALVINO has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,093 shares for an estimated $176,788 .

. BRENDAN M. O'MALLEY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,898 shares for an estimated $172,830 .

. CHRISTINE BERNI SILVERSTEIN sold 13,093 shares for an estimated $76,668

FAITH L. CHARLES sold 10,738 shares for an estimated $62,878

DONALD A. WUCHTERL sold 5,176 shares for an estimated $30,147

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ABEO stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ABEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABEO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ABEO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABEO forecast page.

$ABEO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABEO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ABEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $19.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Dae Gon Ha from Stifel set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 04/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.