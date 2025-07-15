Insider Sale: Director at $1314152 Sells 42,328 Shares

R. Martel Day, a director at $1314152, sold 42,328 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $482,115. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 87.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,134 shares of this class of $1314152 stock.

$1314152 insiders have traded $1314152 stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $1314152 stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

