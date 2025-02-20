Insider Sale: CVP & Pres. Defense Systems of $NOC Sells 293 Shares

Benjamin R. Davies, the CVP & Pres. Defense Systems of $NOC, sold 293 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $130,487. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 900 shares of this class of $NOC stock.

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,449 shares for an estimated $746,554 .

MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 232 shares for an estimated $116,006.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 701 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 718 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

