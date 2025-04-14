Insider Sale: CVP of $EW Sells 9,500 Shares

DONALD E JR BOBO, the CVP of $EW, sold 9,500 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $663,195. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 47,206 shares of this class of $EW stock.

$EW Insider Trading Activity

$EW insiders have traded $EW stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT B. ULLEM (CVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $3,252,271 .

. DONALD E JR BOBO (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 45,500 shares for an estimated $3,179,045 .

. LARRY L WOOD (Global President TAVR & Surg) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,647,862

STEVEN R LORANGER sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $438,575

HEISZ LESLIE STONE sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $435,370

BERNARD J ZOVIGHIAN (CEO) sold 6,164 shares for an estimated $428,447

DANIEL J. LIPPIS (CVP, JAPAC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $306,722 .

. DAVEEN CHOPRA (CVP, TMTT) sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $128,222

WAYNE MARKOWITZ (GM & SVP, Surgical) sold 583 shares for an estimated $42,716

$EW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 463 institutional investors add shares of $EW stock to their portfolio, and 625 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

$EW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $EW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rick Wise from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $90.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $74.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $78.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $68.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Travis Steed from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $81.0 on 10/28/2024

