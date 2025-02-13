Insider Sale: CVP of $EW Sells 11,250 Shares

Scott B. Ullem, the CVP of $EW, sold 11,250 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $852,271. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,561 shares of this class of $EW stock.

$EW Insider Trading Activity

$EW insiders have traded $EW stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD E JR BOBO (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 31,500 shares for an estimated $2,204,051 .

. SCOTT B. ULLEM (CVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $1,658,677 .

. LARRY L WOOD (Global President TAVR & Surg) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,647,862

HEISZ LESLIE STONE sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $435,370

DANIEL J. LIPPIS (CVP, JAPAC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $257,747 .

. DAVEEN CHOPRA (CVP, TMTT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $215,660 .

. WAYNE MARKOWITZ (GM & SVP, Surgical) sold 583 shares for an estimated $42,716

$EW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of $EW stock to their portfolio, and 781 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 08/20.

