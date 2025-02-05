Insider Sale: CVP of $BR Sells 514 Shares

Laura Matlin, the CVP of $BR, sold 514 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $124,180. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,601 shares of this class of $BR stock.

$BR Insider Trading Activity

$BR insiders have traded $BR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER JOHN PERRY (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 56,236 shares for an estimated $11,787,623 .

. TIMOTHY C GOKEY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $10,460,495 .

. THOMAS P CAREY (Corporate VP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,467 shares for an estimated $6,058,232 .

. DOUGLAS RICHARD DESCHUTTER (Co-President ICS) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,185 shares for an estimated $5,325,817 .

. RICHARD J DALY (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,938 shares for an estimated $4,555,704 .

. LAURA MATLIN (CVP, Deputy GC and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,997 shares for an estimated $1,819,874 .

. LESLIE A BRUN sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $1,205,478

MAURA A. MARKUS sold 3,880 shares for an estimated $880,835

$BR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 489 institutional investors add shares of $BR stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

