Insider Sale: CVP and Pres. Space Systems of $NOC Sells 3,500 Shares

Robert J. Fleming, the CVP and Pres. Space Systems of $NOC, sold 3,500 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $1,770,195. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 65.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,826 shares of this class of $NOC stock.
$NOC Insider Trading Activity
$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $7,433,212.
- ROBERT J. FLEMING (CVP and Pres. Space Systems) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,770,195
- MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872
- KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013.
- THOMAS H JONES (CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,458 shares for an estimated $718,626.
- ROSHAN S ROEDER (CVP & Pres. Mission Systems) sold 991 shares for an estimated $485,590
- BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 949 shares for an estimated $426,658.
- MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $94,808.
$NOC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 759 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 780 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 974,633 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $499,021,842
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 935,554 shares (+1425.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $479,013,003
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 865,682 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $443,237,840
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 613,621 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $314,180,088
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 588,520 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,328,125
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 446,940 shares (+98.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,837,749
- FMR LLC removed 364,013 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,378,296
$NOC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$NOC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/08/2025
$NOC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $525.0 on 04/24/2025
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $557.0 on 01/08/2025
