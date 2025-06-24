Insider Sale: CRO of $CHPT Sells 7,858 Shares

John David Vice, the CRO of $CHPT, sold 7,858 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $5,231. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,519,642 shares of this class of $CHPT stock.

$CHPT Insider Trading Activity

$CHPT insiders have traded $CHPT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REBECCA CHAVEZ (CLO and Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,584 shares for an estimated $40,041 .

. JAGDEEP CA SINGH (CCXO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,140 shares for an estimated $38,431 .

. MANSI KHETANI (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,125 shares for an estimated $25,246 .

$CHPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $CHPT stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

