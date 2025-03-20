Insider Sale: CRO and President of WW Sales of $ZS Sells 3,575 Shares

Michael J. Rich, the CRO and President of WW Sales of $ZS, sold 3,575 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $711,949. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 112,391 shares of this class of $ZS stock.

$ZS Insider Trading Activity

$ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY MANGAL has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 190,480 shares for an estimated $38,228,210 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 19,320 shares for an estimated $3,678,573 .

. REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,636 shares for an estimated $2,124,196 .

. MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,354 shares for an estimated $1,468,957 .

. SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $1,405,313 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,392,830

JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,018 shares for an estimated $1,002,674.

$ZS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 380 institutional investors add shares of $ZS stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$ZS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZS in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

$ZS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ZS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $241.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $207.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $242.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $233.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $250.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $252.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $240.0 on 03/05/2025

