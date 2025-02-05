Insider Sale: CPO of $RMNI Sells 3,512 Shares

David W. Rowe, the CPO of $RMNI, sold 3,512 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $9,791. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 390,763 shares of this class of $RMNI stock.

$RMNI Insider Trading Activity

$RMNI insiders have traded $RMNI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SETH A. RAVIN (President, CEO & Chairman) sold 14,375 shares for an estimated $31,695

MICHAEL L. PERICA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,270 shares for an estimated $29,418 .

. KEVIN MADDOCK (EVP,ChiefRecurringRev.Officer) sold 5,615 shares for an estimated $15,654

NANCY LYSKAWA (EVP & Chief Client Officer) sold 4,710 shares for an estimated $13,131

DAVID W. ROWE (CPO,CMO&EVPGlob.Transformation) sold 3,512 shares for an estimated $9,791

$RMNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $RMNI stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

