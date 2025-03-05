Insider Sale: CPO of $RMNI Sells 2,951 Shares

David W. Rowe, the CPO of $RMNI, sold 2,951 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $10,268. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 394,479 shares of this class of $RMNI stock.

$RMNI Insider Trading Activity

$RMNI insiders have traded $RMNI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L. PERICA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,565 shares for an estimated $40,884 .

. SETH A. RAVIN (President, CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,690 shares for an estimated $39,750 .

. KEVIN MADDOCK (EVP,ChiefRecurringRev.Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,566 shares for an estimated $25,923 .

. NANCY LYSKAWA (EVP & Chief Client Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,184 shares for an estimated $21,740 .

. DAVID W. ROWE (CPO,CMO&EVPGlob.Transformation) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,463 shares for an estimated $20,060.

$RMNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $RMNI stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

