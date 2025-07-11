Stocks
Insider Sale: Corporate Secretary of $IDR Sells 12,724 Shares

July 11, 2025 — 08:15 pm EDT

Monique D Hayes, the Corporate Secretary of $IDR, sold 12,724 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $195,440. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 59.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,742 shares of this class of $IDR stock.

$IDR Insider Trading Activity

$IDR insiders have traded $IDR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN SWALLOW (President & CEO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,527,000
  • MONIQUE D HAYES (Corporate Secretary) sold 12,724 shares for an estimated $195,440
  • KEVIN G SHIELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,786 shares for an estimated $100,814.

$IDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $IDR stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IDR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IDR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

