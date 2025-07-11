Insider Sale: Corporate Secretary of $IDR Sells 12,724 Shares

Monique D Hayes, the Corporate Secretary of $IDR, sold 12,724 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $195,440. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 59.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,742 shares of this class of $IDR stock.

$IDR Insider Trading Activity

$IDR insiders have traded $IDR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SWALLOW (President & CEO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,527,000

MONIQUE D HAYES (Corporate Secretary) sold 12,724 shares for an estimated $195,440

KEVIN G SHIELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,786 shares for an estimated $100,814.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $IDR stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IDR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IDR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IDR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IDR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.