News & Insights

Stocks
RYTM

Insider Sale: Corporate Controller & CAO of $RYTM Sells 344 Shares

March 24, 2025 — 06:01 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Christopher Paul German, the Corporate Controller & CAO of $RYTM, sold 344 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $18,655. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,889 shares of this class of $RYTM stock.

$RYTM Insider Trading Activity

$RYTM insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 81,645 shares for an estimated $5,301,044.
  • YANN MAZABRAUD (EVP, Head of International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,861,272.
  • JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,053 shares for an estimated $1,100,851.
  • DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,174 shares for an estimated $820,490.
  • PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,960 shares for an estimated $736,050.
  • HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $343,345.
  • CHRISTOPHER PAUL GERMAN (Corporate Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 979 shares for an estimated $54,989.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RYTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RYTM stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RYTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RYTM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RYTM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RYTM forecast page.

$RYTM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RYTM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RYTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $78.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 01/01/2025
  • Corinne Jenkins from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $66.0 on 12/05/2024
  • Alan Carr from Needham set a target price of $64.0 on 11/06/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RYTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.