Insider Sale: Corporate Controller of $BK Sells 5,641 Shares

Kurtis R. Kurimsky, the Corporate Controller of $BK, sold 5,641 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $437,205. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,679 shares of this class of $BK stock.

$BK Insider Trading Activity

$BK insiders have traded $BK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE KEATING (Sr. Exec. Vice President) sold 65,473 shares for an estimated $5,061,687

KURTIS R. KURIMSKY (Corporate Controller) sold 5,641 shares for an estimated $437,205

$BK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 598 institutional investors add shares of $BK stock to their portfolio, and 550 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

$BK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

$BK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $79.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Betsy Graseck from New Street set a target price of $94.0 on 12/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.