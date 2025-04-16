Stocks
Insider Sale: Corporate Controller of $BK Sells 5,641 Shares

April 16, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Kurtis R. Kurimsky, the Corporate Controller of $BK, sold 5,641 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $437,205. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,679 shares of this class of $BK stock.

$BK Insider Trading Activity

$BK insiders have traded $BK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CATHERINE KEATING (Sr. Exec. Vice President) sold 65,473 shares for an estimated $5,061,687
  • KURTIS R. KURIMSKY (Corporate Controller) sold 5,641 shares for an estimated $437,205

$BK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 598 institutional investors add shares of $BK stock to their portfolio, and 550 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 4,148,116 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $318,699,752
  • DODGE & COX removed 3,825,751 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,932,449
  • FMR LLC added 3,732,862 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,795,787
  • DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS removed 3,230,001 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,160,976
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 3,109,843 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $238,929,237
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,913,305 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,829,223
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,820,417 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,692,638

$BK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

$BK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 01/03/2025
  • Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $79.0 on 01/02/2025
  • Betsy Graseck from New Street set a target price of $94.0 on 12/09/2024

