Insider Sale: Corp. VP-CAO of $vicr Sells 458 Shares

Quentin A. Fendelet, the Corp. VP-CAO of $vicr, sold 458 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $29,213. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $vicr stock.

$vicr Insider Trading Activity

$vicr insiders have traded $vicr stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $vicr stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D'AMICO has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $576,830 .

. CLAUDIO TUOZZOLO (Corp. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,401 shares for an estimated $507,812 .

. ESTIA J EICHTEN sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $444,084

ALEX GUSINOV (Corp. Vice President Eng.) sold 856 shares for an estimated $50,509

ROBERT GENDRON (Corp. VP - Marketing) sold 794 shares for an estimated $45,714

QUENTIN A. FENDELET (Corp. VP-CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 499 shares for an estimated $30,704.

