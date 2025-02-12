Insider Sale: Corp. VP of $ADP Sells 471 Shares

Christopher D'Ambrosio, the Corp. VP of $ADP, sold 471 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $145,181. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,117 shares of this class of $ADP stock.

$ADP Insider Trading Activity

$ADP insiders have traded $ADP stock on the open market 79 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 79 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLOS A RODRIGUEZ has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 129,829 shares for an estimated $35,790,462 .

. MICHAEL A BONARTI (Corporate Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 68,409 shares for an estimated $19,499,268 .

. SREENIVASA KUTAM (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 38,975 shares for an estimated $11,692,500 .

. JOHN AYALA (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,234 shares for an estimated $11,076,551 .

. MARIA BLACK (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,251 shares for an estimated $7,501,495 .

. DON MCGUIRE (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,628 shares for an estimated $4,186,657 .

. JOSEPH DESILVA (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,020 shares for an estimated $3,988,146 .

. VIRGINIA MAGLIULO (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,643 shares for an estimated $1,618,613 .

. JONATHAN S LEHBERGER (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,373 shares for an estimated $1,586,687 .

. DAVID KWON (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,208 shares for an estimated $1,210,847 .

. DAVID FOSKETT (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,071 shares for an estimated $595,764 .

. CHRISTOPHER D'AMBROSIO (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 950 shares for an estimated $277,385 .

. BRIAN L. MICHAUD (Corp VP) sold 362 shares for an estimated $106,366

$ADP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 920 institutional investors add shares of $ADP stock to their portfolio, and 1,016 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 09/24 and 0 sales.

on 09/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

