Insider Sale: Corp. Vice President of $vicr Sells 3,200 Shares

February 26, 2025 — 11:45 am EST

Claudio Tuozzolo, the Corp. Vice President of $vicr, sold 3,200 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $195,033. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,822 shares of this class of $vicr stock.

$vicr Insider Trading Activity

$vicr insiders have traded $vicr stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $vicr stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW D'AMICO has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $576,830.
  • ESTIA J EICHTEN sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $444,084
  • CLAUDIO TUOZZOLO (Corp. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,503 shares for an estimated $384,847.
  • ALEX GUSINOV (Corp. Vice President Eng.) sold 856 shares for an estimated $50,509
  • ROBERT GENDRON (Corp. VP - Marketing) sold 794 shares for an estimated $45,714
  • QUENTIN A. FENDELET (Corp. VP-CAO) sold 41 shares for an estimated $1,490

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.


