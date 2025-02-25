Insider Sale: Corp. Controller & CAO of $AMAT Sells 271 Shares

Adam Sanders, the Corp. Controller & CAO of $AMAT, sold 271 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $46,808. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,479 shares of this class of $AMAT stock.

$AMAT Insider Trading Activity

$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 271 shares for an estimated $46,808

$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 966 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

