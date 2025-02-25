Insider Sale: Corp. Controller & CAO of $AMAT Sells 271 Shares

Adam Sanders, the Corp. Controller & CAO of $AMAT, sold 271 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $46,808. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,479 shares of this class of $AMAT stock.
$AMAT Insider Trading Activity
$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 271 shares for an estimated $46,808
$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 966 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,983,199 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,135,677,653
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 5,196,869 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $845,166,805
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,542,308 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,455,550
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,390,135 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $388,707,655
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 2,219,744 shares (+186.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $360,996,966
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,192,796 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $356,614,413
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,071,108 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $336,824,294
$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $250,000 on 01/22.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 12/24, 11/20, 10/04 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 12/23.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 11/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
