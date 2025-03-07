Insider Sale: COO of $USPH Sells 1,730 Shares

GRAHAM D. REEVE, the COO of $USPH, sold 1,730 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $142,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,168 shares of this class of $USPH stock.
$USPH Insider Trading Activity
$USPH insiders have traded $USPH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GRAHAM D. REEVE (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,454 shares for an estimated $308,054.
- ERIC JOSEPH WILLIAMS (Co-Chief Operations Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $191,680
- CLAYTON TRIER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $191,560
- BERNARD A JR HARRIS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,900
- NANCY HAM sold 1,172 shares for an estimated $113,355
- CAREY P HENDRICKSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 516 shares for an estimated $49,665
$USPH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $USPH stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 212,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,886,359
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 167,614 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,869,037
- BAHL & GAYNOR INC added 149,622 shares (+135.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,272,967
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 103,418 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,174,210
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 96,564 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,566,192
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 77,813 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,902,791
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 72,715 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,450,547
$USPH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $USPH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/16.
