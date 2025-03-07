Insider Sale: COO of $USPH Sells 1,730 Shares

GRAHAM D. REEVE, the COO of $USPH, sold 1,730 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $142,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,168 shares of this class of $USPH stock.

$USPH Insider Trading Activity

$USPH insiders have traded $USPH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRAHAM D. REEVE (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,454 shares for an estimated $308,054 .

. ERIC JOSEPH WILLIAMS (Co-Chief Operations Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $191,680

CLAYTON TRIER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $191,560

BERNARD A JR HARRIS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,900

NANCY HAM sold 1,172 shares for an estimated $113,355

CAREY P HENDRICKSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 516 shares for an estimated $49,665

$USPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $USPH stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$USPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USPH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/29.

on 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/16.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.