Insider Sale: COO of $USPH Sells 1,730 Shares

March 07, 2025 — 08:45 pm EST

GRAHAM D. REEVE, the COO of $USPH, sold 1,730 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $142,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,168 shares of this class of $USPH stock.

$USPH Insider Trading Activity

$USPH insiders have traded $USPH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GRAHAM D. REEVE (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,454 shares for an estimated $308,054.
  • ERIC JOSEPH WILLIAMS (Co-Chief Operations Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $191,680
  • CLAYTON TRIER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $191,560
  • BERNARD A JR HARRIS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,900
  • NANCY HAM sold 1,172 shares for an estimated $113,355
  • CAREY P HENDRICKSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 516 shares for an estimated $49,665

$USPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $USPH stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$USPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USPH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

