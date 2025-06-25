Insider Sale: COO of $TSQ Sells 10,000 Shares

Erik Hellum, the COO of $TSQ, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $70,900. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 723,948 shares of this class of $TSQ stock.

$TSQ Insider Trading Activity

$TSQ insiders have traded $TSQ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK HELLUM (COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $246,267 .

ROBERT L. WORSHEK (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 16,721 shares for an estimated $131,928

CLAIRE MARIE YENICAY (EVP, Inv Rel and Corp Comm) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,178 shares for an estimated $129,711 .

SCOTT SCHATZ (EVP, Finance Op and Tech) has made 1 purchase buying 788 shares for an estimated $5,177 and 4 sales selling 12,091 shares for an estimated $108,436 .

BILL WILSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 165 shares for an estimated $1,545 and 0 sales.

$TSQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $TSQ stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

