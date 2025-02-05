Insider Sale: COO of $PEGA Sells 2,000 Shares

KENNETH STILLWELL, the COO of $PEGA, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $211,260. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,466 shares of this class of $PEGA stock.

$PEGA Insider Trading Activity

$PEGA insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 29,755 shares for an estimated $2,527,921 .

. RICHARD H JONES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,729 shares for an estimated $1,029,971 .

. LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,048 shares for an estimated $983,381 .

. EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (VP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,895 shares for an estimated $316,668 .

. LARRY WEBER sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $166,877

RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $150,480.

$PEGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PEGA stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

