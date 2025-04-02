Insider Sale: COO North America Center Ops of $BFAM Sells 1,000 Shares

Mary Lou Burke, the COO North America Center Ops of $BFAM, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $126,540. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,449 shares of this class of $BFAM stock.

$BFAM Insider Trading Activity

$BFAM insiders have traded $BFAM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY ANN TOCIO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $885,383 .

. ELIZABETH J BOLAND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $650,831

MARY LOU BURKE (COO North America Center Ops) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,600 shares for an estimated $463,854.

$BFAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $BFAM stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BFAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFAM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

$BFAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BFAM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BFAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $140.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Hamzah Mazari from Jefferies set a target price of $155.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $162.0 on 11/05/2024

